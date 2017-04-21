(2ND UPDATE) Malacañang also suspends work in government offices in Manila, Makati, and Pasay City on April 27, which falls on a Thursday, in view of activities related to the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings from April 26 to 29

MANILA, Philippines (2nd UPDATE) – Malacañang has announced the suspension of classes and offices in Metro Manila on Friday, April 28, in view of the Philippine hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

Malacañang said on Friday, April 21, that under Memorandum Circular No. 18, classes in all levels in both private and public schools are suspended, and there will be no work in all government and private offices in Metro Manila on April 28.

MC 18 also suspended work in government offices in Manila, Makati, and Pasay City on April 27, also in relation to the ASEAN events. (READ: LIST: 2017 PH holidays)

It said the suspension of classes in Pasay, Makati, and Manila on April 27 "shall be left to the discretion of their respective heads."

"The suspension of work in the private sector and in places other than those indicated...is left to the discretion of their respective local government units and/or employers based on their assessment of the scheduled activities from 24-30 April 2017, and the security and traffic management plan which shall be implemented on the said dates," said MC 18.

Malacañang also said that government agencies performing vital functions and are involved in the ASEAN event are not covered by the work suspension.

"Government agencies involved in the delivery of basic services, including security and safety, health, and emergency preparedness, and those directly involved in the conduct of various ASEAN meetings and related activities, shall remain open and perform their normal functions," said MC 18.

In an earlier statement prior to its release of MC 18, Malacañang described April 28 and April 29 as "non-working holidays" in the concerned areas. It corrected this as "work suspension" in another statement a couple of hours later.

With the latest Palace declaration, Metro Manila residents can look forward to a long weekend, as Labor Day on May 1, a Monday, is a regular holiday.

The ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings will be held from April 26 to 29. Leaders and top officials from the 9 other ASEAN member states are expected to attend the event.

Some airlines have announced flight cancellations in relation to the regional event.

