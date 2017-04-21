The pickup truck driven by Father Juancho Omaño of Iglesia Filipina Independiente, while trying to overtake a vehicle, hit the motorcycle SPO2 Graciano Pineda Jr

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A motorcycle-riding policeman died after a speeding pickup truck driven by a priest hit him along the highway of Barangay Crossing-Pulupandan in Pulupandan town, Negros Occidental, on Thursday, April 21.

The fatality was identified as Senior Police Officer 2 Graciano Pineda Jr, 55, of La Carlota City. He was assigned at the Regional Headquarters Support Group of the Police Regional Office-18. He was set to retire in August.

Senior Inspector Alfred de Leon, town police chief, said the victim’s motorcycle was hit by the pickup truck driven by Father Juancho Omaño, who tried to overtake.

Omaño is the parish priest of Iglesia Filipina Independiente in nearby San Enrique town.

De Leon said the priest claimed the policeman also tried to overtake the vehicle he was tailing when he was sideswiped, causing the motorcycle to fall on its side.

The victim was wearing a helmet, he added.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Bacolod City, but he succumbed to head injuries hours later.

De Leon said the priest did not stop his vehicle after the accident. He surrendered to a police station at nearby Valladolid town.

He said that the priest was released from police custody at 8 am on Friday, April 21, after his 18-hour reglementary period lapsed.

The victim’s family has yet to meet with the police on the case. – Rappler.com