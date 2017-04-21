'I shall not be afraid,' declares the Philippine president, given Russia's latest gesture of friendship

MANILA, Philippines - The second visit of a Russian warship to the Philippines under his administration makes President Rodrigo Duterte confident he can face security challenges ahead.

Aboard guided missile cruiser Varyag, Duterte declared, "The Russians are with me so I shall not be afraid."

He was doing this as he posed for photos in front of media, along with Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev, his National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, Acting Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and other Russian and Philippine security personnel.

Varyag's visit to the Philippines comes a month before President Duterte is set to fly to Russia. During his trip, government deals on defense and economy are expected to be signed.

Duterte has also declared willingness to receive Russia's assistance in helping procure defense equipment.

Duterte took a tour of the 186-meter vessel and was briefed on its capabilities by Russian Navy Captain Alexsei Ulyaneko of the Russian Navy.

The warship is equipped with 16 missiles and came to Manila with 500 personnel.

This is Duterte's second time aboard a Russian warship. He also toured the anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs last January.

Varyag, according to Russian navigator Dmitry Martyshchenko, will head next to South China Sea where it would be for "one month or two."

World powers like the United States and Japan are determined to preserve freedom of navigation in the sea, something which is threatened by China's declaration of a 9-dash line. The Asian giant is claiming virtually the entire sea despite overlapping claims by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Brunei.

The Philippines was able to boost its claim by winning a case against China's claim in an international tribunal.

The West Philippine Sea dispute is definitely among the security challenges the Duterte administration faces.

