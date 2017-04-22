The comprehensive program of the University of Perpetual Help Bilibid Extension School seeks to help in the rehabilitation of medium-risk prisoners through education, livelihood, skills training and development

MANILA, Philippines – About 34 student-inmates of the University of Perpetual Help Bilibid Extension School graduated on Friday, April 21, inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Of the graduates, 17 completed Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship, while another 17 finished a Computer Hardware Servicing course inside Bilibid.

The degree holders also completed the extension school's internship program.

The school, located at the Medium Security Compound of Camp Sampaguita, is one of Perpetual’s corporate social responsibility programs, together with the Mangyan Mission School in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro.

The comprehensive program seeks to help in the rehabilitation of medium-risk prisoners through education, livelihood, skills training and development.

The extension school has produced more than 500 graduates since it was established in 1985. In 2016, 20 student-inmates completed the program, with 6 of them granted parole for their good behavior inside the penitentiary.

According to the University of Perpetual Help, some of their extension school's graduates who have been released are already employed outside Bilibid, providing them with new hope for a better future. – Dennis Caparas Abrina/Rappler.com