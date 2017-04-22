(UPDATED) Metro Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde says the PNP continues to monitor 'threat groups', even as there has been no report of 'any imminent danger'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said 41,000 persons in uniform will be deployed starting Monday, April 24, to secure the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila.

In an interview with state-run dzRB, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde said the send-off ceremony for the 41,000 uniformed personnel will take place on Sunday, April 23.

He said these personnel will come not only from Metro Manila but also from Regions I, II, III, IV-A, and V, as well as Cebu.

"Ang tasking natin, ang critical diyan 'yung pagra-rally at saka 'yung security," Albayalde said. (For our tasking, what is critical there would be the rallies and also the security.)

The 30th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings will be held in Manila from April 26 to 29 this year. (READ: ASEAN Summit in Manila to tackle West PH Sea)

President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the summit as the Philippines chairs the 10-member regional grouping for 2017.

In his radio interview on Saturday, Albayalde added that the PNP has not received "any report of any imminent danger" connected to terrorism.

He also said there is no need to jam cellphone signals during the meeting of ASEAN leaders in Manila.

He said the PNP, however, continues to monitor "threat groups" from Metro Manila as well as certain areas in Mindanao.

The ASEAN Summit in Manila comes days after the Philippine military and police foiled a suspected terror attack by the Abu Sayyaf Group in Bohol. Duterte said the terror plot targeted ASEAN meetings in Bohol this month. – Rappler.com

Editor's Note: In an earlier version of this story we specified 41,000 cops. The 41,000 has been clarified to cover not only cops but also uniformed personnel from the AFP and MMDA, among others.