Quirino Representative Dakila Cua says the House will be tasked to draft committee resolutions involving matters of common interest to member-states, including regional cooperation, security, and economics

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives will be playing host to the 38th General Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Inter-Parliamentarians Assembly (AIPA) to be held in Manila this year.

Among the initial events lined up are the AIPA Preparatory Meeting and the ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface Meeting to be held from April 27 to 30 at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

These coincide with the 30th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings to be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex next week.

The House will be tasked to draft committee resolutions that will be deliberated and agreed upon by delegates of the AIPA member-states.

“According to our organizing staff, the key issues that will be discussed in AIPA will be matters that are of common interest to the AIPA member-states. [These include] matters regarding regional cooperation, security, economics, etc,” said Quirino Representative Dakila Cua in a text message.

Cua will be serving as rapporteur during the AIPA Preparatory Meeting on April 8.

The AIPA presidency was turned over to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez by 37th AIPA General Assembly president and Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Speaker Mahn Winn Khaing of Myanmar in late 2016.

As AIPA president, Alvarez will deliver the opening and closing remarks for the AIPA Preparatory Meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez, as head of the delegation of the Philippine National Group, will also assist Alvarez in finalizing the AIPA Message on April 29.

According to its official website, the AIPA serves as the “center of communication and information” among the following member-parliaments:

Brunei Darussalam

Cambodia

Indonesia

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Malaysia

Myanmar

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

AIPA aims to “encourage understanding, cooperation, and close relations” among the member parliaments and has played an instrumental role in developing policies geared towards the development of the ASEAN community over the years.

An AIPA Fact-Finding Committee meeting will also be held in Boracay on July 4 to 8, where member-parliaments will discuss how to combat drugs in their respective countries. – Rappler.com