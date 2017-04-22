200,000 jobs available in DOLE Labor Day job fair
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has set up over 50 job and livelihood fairs nationwide on May 1 to commemorate Labor Day.
Bureau of Local Employment Director Dominique Rubia Tutay said around 200,000 jobs will be available in their Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) fairs in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry.
Here are the venue of the fairs in different regions:
Metro Manila
- Quezon City Hall
- Fisher Mall, Quezon City
- Ayala Mall, Muntinlupa City
- Basketball court behind Parañaque City Hall
- Vista Mall, Taguig City
- Robinsons Mall, Las Piñas City
- Valenzuela Astrodome, Valenzuela City
- Bonifacio Monument, Manila City
- Malabon City Hall
- Pasay City Hall
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio Convention Center
Ilocos Region
- Robinsons, Ilocos Norte
- Robinsons, Lingayen, Pangasinan
- Cagayan Valley Region
- Ilagan, Isabela
- Mall of the Valley, Tuguegarao
Central Luzon Region
- SM City Baliuag, Bulacan
- Provincial Old Capitol Freedom Park, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
- SM City Clark, Pampanga
- SM City Downtown and SM City Pampanga, City of San Fernando, Pampanga
- Metro Town Mall, Sto Cristo, Tarlac City, Tarlac
- People’s Park, Iba, Zambales
Southern Tagalog (Calabarzon)
- Pacific Mall, Lucena City
- Centro Mall, Cabuyao
- Cultural Center, Sta Cruz, Laguna
- The District Mall, Imus, Cavite
Southwestern Tagalog (Mimaropa)
- Roxas, Mindoro Oriental
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
Bicol Region
- Pacific Mall, Legaspi City
Western Visayas
- Atria, Mandurriao, Iloilo City
Central Visayas
- Abellana National Sports Complex, Cebu City
- Cebu Capitol, Cebu City
- SM City Cebu, Cebu City
- Eastern Visayas
- Leyte Academic Center, Candahug, Palo, Leyte
- Ormoc City Hall
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Western Mindanao State University, Normal Road, Baliwasan, Zamboanga City
Northern Mindanao
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Ozamis City
- Iligan City
- Malaybalay City
Davao Region
- Gaisano Mall of Davao, JP Laurel Ave., Bajada, Davao City
- SOCCSKSARGEN
- KCC Mall Convention Center, General Santos City
CARAGA
- Robinsons Place, Butuan City
- Negros Island Region
- SM City, Bacolod Reclamation Area, Bacolod City
- Negros Oriental Convention Center, Dumaguete City
Prior to Labor Day, other business fairs are also scheduled from April 20 to 29:
- Robinsons Place, Antipolo City
- Calamba City Hall
- Activity Center, Tanay Municipal Hall, Rizal
- San Jose Municipal Gymnasium, Occidental Mindoro
- Mainsquare Mall, Bacoor City
- Batangas City Sports Coliseum
- Calamba City, Laguna
There's also a job fair in Vista Mall, Balanga City, Bataan, on May 5. Meanwhile, those living in NHA resettlements in Pandi, Bulacan, may also participate in a special job fair organized from May 9 to 11.
Jobseekers are reminded to bring application requirements such as their resumé or curriculum vitae, 2x2 ID pictures, certificates of employment from former employers, diploma, transcript of records, and a certified true copy of birth certificate.
They may also check out opportunities in the government's online job portal. As of April 12, the top 20 jobs with the highest vacancies are:
- call center agent - 1,768
- bank teller - 980
- staff nurse - 865
- beauty consultant - 610
- cashier - 550
- waiter - 506
- salesman - 439
- customer service assistant - 372
- promo salesperson - 310
- food server - 309
- automotive mechanic - 301
- financial/accounts specialist 300
- real estate salesman - 300
- sales clerk - 295
- delivery driver - 275
- bagger - 230
- production machine operator - 214
- housekeeper - 200
- stall salesperson - 200
- store salesperson - 200
