There are over 50 job fairs scheduled on May 1 all over the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has set up over 50 job and livelihood fairs nationwide on May 1 to commemorate Labor Day.

Bureau of Local Employment Director Dominique Rubia Tutay said around 200,000 jobs will be available in their Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) fairs in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry.

Here are the venue of the fairs in different regions:

Metro Manila

Quezon City Hall

Fisher Mall, Quezon City

Ayala Mall, Muntinlupa City

Basketball court behind Parañaque City Hall

Vista Mall, Taguig City

Robinsons Mall, Las Piñas City

Valenzuela Astrodome, Valenzuela City

Bonifacio Monument, Manila City

Malabon City Hall

Pasay City Hall

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio Convention Center

Ilocos Region

Robinsons, Ilocos Norte

Robinsons, Lingayen, Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley Region

Ilagan, Isabela

Mall of the Valley, Tuguegarao

Central Luzon Region

SM City Baliuag, Bulacan

Provincial Old Capitol Freedom Park, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

SM City Clark, Pampanga

SM City Downtown and SM City Pampanga, City of San Fernando, Pampanga

Metro Town Mall, Sto Cristo, Tarlac City, Tarlac

People’s Park, Iba, Zambales

Southern Tagalog (Calabarzon)

Pacific Mall, Lucena City

Centro Mall, Cabuyao

Cultural Center, Sta Cruz, Laguna

The District Mall, Imus, Cavite

Southwestern Tagalog (Mimaropa)

Roxas, Mindoro Oriental

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Bicol Region

Pacific Mall, Legaspi City

Western Visayas

Atria, Mandurriao, Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Abellana National Sports Complex, Cebu City

Cebu Capitol, Cebu City

SM City Cebu, Cebu City

Eastern Visayas

Leyte Academic Center, Candahug, Palo, Leyte

Ormoc City Hall

Zamboanga Peninsula

Western Mindanao State University, Normal Road, Baliwasan, Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Cagayan de Oro City

Ozamis City

Iligan City

Malaybalay City

Davao Region

Gaisano Mall of Davao, JP Laurel Ave., Bajada, Davao City

SOCCSKSARGEN

KCC Mall Convention Center, General Santos City

CARAGA

Robinsons Place, Butuan City

Negros Island Region

SM City, Bacolod Reclamation Area, Bacolod City

Negros Oriental Convention Center, Dumaguete City

Prior to Labor Day, other business fairs are also scheduled from April 20 to 29:

Robinsons Place, Antipolo City

Calamba City Hall

Activity Center, Tanay Municipal Hall, Rizal

San Jose Municipal Gymnasium, Occidental Mindoro

Mainsquare Mall, Bacoor City

Batangas City Sports Coliseum

Calamba City, Laguna

There's also a job fair in Vista Mall, Balanga City, Bataan, on May 5. Meanwhile, those living in NHA resettlements in Pandi, Bulacan, may also participate in a special job fair organized from May 9 to 11.

Jobseekers are reminded to bring application requirements such as their resumé or curriculum vitae, 2x2 ID pictures, certificates of employment from former employers, diploma, transcript of records, and a certified true copy of birth certificate.

They may also check out opportunities in the government's online job portal. As of April 12, the top 20 jobs with the highest vacancies are:

call center agent - 1,768

bank teller - 980

staff nurse - 865

beauty consultant - 610

cashier - 550

waiter - 506

salesman - 439

customer service assistant - 372

promo salesperson - 310

food server - 309

automotive mechanic - 301

financial/accounts specialist 300

real estate salesman - 300

sales clerk - 295

delivery driver - 275

bagger - 230

production machine operator - 214

housekeeper - 200

stall salesperson - 200

store salesperson - 200

– Rappler.com