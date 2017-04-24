(UPDATED) The heads of government will start arriving in Manila on Friday, April 28

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A total of 8 heads of government and one foreign minister will fly to Manila to attend the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on Saturday, April 29.

Only Myanmar will not be sending a head of government to the summit. Instead, Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has been designated the country's representative, given President Htin Kyaw's focus on internal issues, said ASEAN National Organizing Council director-general Ambassador Marciano Paynor Jr.

Democracy icon Suu Kyi has represented her country in past ASEAN summits, but this will be her first time in the Philippines, said Paynor.

"Over the recent past, this has been the case. So Aung San Suu Kyi represented Myanmar in the last ASEAN summit in Laos," said Paynor.

The 30th ASEAN Summit is the first ASEAN 2017 event to be attended by country leaders and will be President Rodrigo Duterte to host such leaders in an international event.

Leaders will begin arriving in Manila on Friday, April 28. The 30th ASEAN Summit itself takes place on Saturday at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The final list of country leaders attending on Saturday, aside from host President Duterte, is as follows:

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Laos President Bounnhang Vorachith

Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi

After arriving in Manila on Friday, the leaders will be brought directly to their hotels in Makati and Pasay. Rerouting and road closures will result from the need to secure the routes of the officials.

The leaders will arrive in PICC at 10 am on Friday to attend the 30th ASEAN Summit. After the official welcome ceremony led by President Duterte, a plenary will be held, to be followed by a Leaders' Retreat at the Coconut Palace. Then there will be a signing of outcome documents.

The summit will be capped by a gala dinner to be hosted by Duterte at Sofitel. – Rappler.com