The President's common-law wife will tour the spouses at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila, to be followed by lunch, on Saturday, April 29

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña to be “official hostess” of the spouses of heads of government attending the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on Saturday, April 29.

"There will be a spouses' program. I understand that they will be shown the Metropolitan Museum. And they will be hosted to a lunch by Madame Honeylet," said ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Council Director-General Ambassador Marciano Paynor Jr on Monday, April 24, during a chance interview in Malacañang.

He said around 5 spouses are so far expected to fly to Manila for the event, the first international summit to be hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As of now, it’s Brunei, Indonesia, and 3 others. As of now, this is still tentative,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Avanceña, to be assisted by Social Secretary Analyn Tolentino and the National Commission on Culture and the Arts, is scheduled to bring the spouses to a tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila on Saturday.

She will then host a lunch for them.

Paynor said the art museum was chosen for convenience and to spare the ladies from the unforgiving April heat.

“Metropolitan Museum because that’s about the only place that is good, [it’s] not too hot,” said Paynor.

The First Lady or family members of the Philippine President are typically chosen to play the part of hostess for the spouses of visiting heads of government.

During the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in 2015, Kris Aquino, sister of then President Benigno Aquino III, toured spouses of visiting leaders to Intramuros.

This won’t be Avanceña’s first time to host a spouse of a country leader.

When Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Davao City last January, she escorted his wife, Mrs Akie Abe, to visit memorials and the Japanese cemetery there.

Though Avanceña is taking on the duties of a First Lady, the President has not officially named any First Lady, even at one time joking he would just assign the role to his eldest daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. – Rappler.com