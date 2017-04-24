The government corporate counsel is the primary law office of government-owned-and-controlled corporations and their subsidiaries

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed as his government corporate counsel Rudolf Philip Jurado, who is most known for being lawyer to actor Robin Padilla.

The Department of Justice released Jurado's appointment letter on Monday, April 24. It was signed by Duterte on April 18. The Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) is under the DOJ.

Jurado has been Padila's lawyer for many years. The actor's executive clemency, which was approved by Duterte in late 2016, was made possible by Jurado. In the past, he has lawyered for other show business personalities, such as Cristina Decena, Sharon Cuneta, and Dawn Zulueta and her husband former Davao del Norte Representative Anton Lagdameo.

Jurado is also one of the lawyers for Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC). He handled VACC's case against tycoon Jack Lam for violation of the anti-dummy law, and is in charge of the organization's bid to stop the reconstruction of the historic Army Navy Club in Manila.

Jurado replaces Aquino appointee Ireneo Galicia.

The OGCC serves as the legal counsel of all "government-owned-and-controlled corporations, their subsidiaries, other corporate offsprings."

There is a pending House bill that seeks to put the OGCC under Solicitor General Jose Calida. – Rappler.com