VLOG: Inside a housing unit in Pandi, Bulacan
The National Housing Authority says a housing unit's land area is 40 square meters, while the floor area of the house is 20 square meters
Published 8:24 PM, April 25, 2017
Updated 11:04 PM, April 25, 2017
Members of Kadamay will now enjoy living at the government low cost housing they occupied in Pandi, Bulacan the after president Rody Duterte announce Tuesday, at the Philippine Army anniversary to award the to Kadamay members. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
Houses for resettlement in Pandi, Bulacan can barely fit a family of 5.
Even after their construction at least two years ago, these units still lack water and electricity.
Patty Pasion files this VLOG. - Rappler.com