Check out the rerouting scheme from April 26 to 29 while the CCP Complex is closed to the public for the 2017 ASEAN Summit

Refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Traffic rerouting will be implemented in parts of Pasay City and Makati City starting Wednesday, April 26, to Saturday, April 29, for the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) complex will be closed to the public to provide security to the ASEAN leaders, diplomats, and guests expected to participate in the regional event. (READ: Palace: April 28 a non-work holiday in Metro Manila)

According to the official Twitter account of the ASEAN 2017 Chairmanship in the Philippines, rerouting will be implemented along Senator W Diokno Boulevard, Jalandoni Street, V Sotto Street, Bukaneg Street, and A dela Rama Street in Pasay City.

There will also be "occasional traffic distruption" along Arnaiz Avenue and Makati Avenue in Makati City.

The following streets will also be closed for the exclusive use of ASEAN Summit delegates:

Pasay City

Senator W Diokno Boulevard

Jalandoni Street

V Sotto Street

Bukaneg Street

A dela Rama Street

Makati City

Arnaiz Avenue

Makati Avenue

Parkway Drive

With heavy traffic expected, the public is advised to take alternate routes.

Malacañang has declared April 28 a non-working holiday in Metro Manila in view of the ASEAN-related activities. On April 27, there will be no work in government offices in Pasay City, Manila, and Makati.

On both days, however, government offices performing vital functions and those involved in the ASEAN events will remain operational. – Rappler.com