MANILA, Philippines – While President Rodrigo Duterte remains popular among a majority of Filipinos, the latest Pulse Asia survey showed his trust ratings dropping to 76% in March from 83% in December 2016.

Political events that may have influenced the respondents include the filing of the first impeachment complaint against Duterte by Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano, and the Senate hearing where retired police officer Arturo Lascañas alleged that Duterte masterminded the Davao Death Squad.

Though he gained support among well-to-do Filipinos, he appears to be losing trust among the poorest.

Rappler talks to Pulse Asia Research Director Ana Maria Tabunda about Duterte's trust and approval ratings and the continued support of Filipinos for the war on drugs. – Rappler.com