The court grants the motion of Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III to be detained in Camp Crame to defer his transfer to any detention facility

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) presented Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III to the Regional Trial Court Branch 58 here on Wednesday afternoon, April 26, a day after the court issued a warrant of arrest against him in connection with two new criminal cases he is facing.

On Tuesday, Judge Irineo Pangilinan Jr issued an arrest warrant against Dumlao for kidnapping and serious illegal detention of Marissa Dawis-Morquicho, the house help of slain Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo; and for carnapping Jee’s vehicle when he was kidnapped from his Angeles City home on October 18, 2016.

Officers of the PNP-Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) returned the warrant of arrest to court and presented Dumlao to Pangilinan.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently included Dumlao, former head of the Special Interdiction Office of the defunct PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG), in its revised resolution on the kidnapping for ransom with homicide case of Jee after Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Sta Isabel implicated Dumlao in the case.

The revised DOJ resolution on the case includes Dumlao, Villegas, Sta Isabel, Jerry Omlang, and Gerardo Santiago as the respondents.

Pangilinan granted the motion of Dumlao’s lawyer, Fermin Maylene Feraren, to detain the police officer in Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters, and to defer his transfer to any detention or prison facility.

The judge also ordered the issuance of subpoenas to Dumlao and Senior Police Officer 4 Roy Villegas for them to appear for their arraignment on May 31, 2017.

On April 19, Villegas failed to attend the scheduled arraignment over the kidnap-homicide case after not receiving a subpoena from the court.

Sta Isabel is also co-respondent of Dumlao, Villegas and Omlang in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention and carnapping cases. ~ Rappler.com