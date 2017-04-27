The President blasts the American publication for criticizing his drug war but supposedly not criticizing certain policies of the US government

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shot back at New York Times for saying he is a "man who must be stopped."

He begged to differ, saying it is the American newspaper that must be stopped.

"Well, it’s about time that their publication also must stop," said Duterte on Thursday, April 27, when asked by media for his reaction to the newspaper's editorial, "Let the World Condemn Duterte."

The Philippine President blasted the New York Times for supposedly criticizing his drug war but not the "mistakes" committed by the United States government, including its invasion of Panama during the George H.W. Bush administration, and the war on terrorism in Iraq.

"New York Times – asshole, asshole. You cannot even criticize your own mistake. Invading a country, making up excuses before the world that is not true, then you have the gall to say stop. You better stop your publishing," said Duterte.

In its editorial, the New York Times said there is "more than enough evidence" for the International Criminal Court to conduct a preliminary investigation on the spate of extrajudicial killings being linked to Duterte's war on drugs.

Even just the investigation, said the New York Times, could convince other governments to impose taxes on Philippine goods. – Rappler.com