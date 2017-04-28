Former Sto Tomas vice mayor Vincent Rafanan of La Union, who is in the drug list of local police, and his companion are gunned down by still unknown assailants

CAGAYAN, Philippines – A former vice mayor of Sto Tomas town in La Union province was killed in an ambush on Wednesday night, April 26.

According to reports reaching Chief Inspector Silverio Ordinado Jr of the La Union police information office, Vincent Rafanan, 42, and a certain Beatriz Sakamoto, 31, were gunned down by still unknown assailants in Tavora East village in Pugo town in La Union.

Records from Sto Tomas police listed Rafanan as fifth among illegal drug suspects in the area.

Senior Inspector Julius Basallo, Pugo town police chief, said the responding team found the bodies of Rafanan and Sakamoto onboard a blue Mazda car.

The victims were brought to La Union Medical Center but were declared dead on arrival, Basallo said.

Rafanan and Sakamoto suffered gunshot wounds in their heads and bodies.

Recovered in the crime scene were bullet shells of caliber.45 and 5.56 armalite. – Rappler.com