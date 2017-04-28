(7th UPDATE) A police report on the blast says the motive for the explosion is 'possible gang war'. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella says the blast is not connected to the ASEAN Summit.

MANILA, Philippines (7th UPDATE) – At least 14 people were injured following an explosion at a commercial area along a Quezon Boulevard service road leading to Recto Avenue on Friday evening, April 28.

The explosion occurred at around 10:49 pm.

According to National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde, initial findings by the explosive ordinance disposal unit (EOD) indicated a homemade pipe bomb was used.

"Motive in the explosion is possible gang war," read a police report on the blast.

Albayalde said there were reports of scuffles between gangs in the area days before.

By Saturday morning, April 29, 7 of the blast victims had been released from the hospital. The rest are still undergoing treatment.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, also on Saturday, confirmed the explosion on Quezon Boulevard corner Soler Street in Quiapo, saying there have been 14 injured. He said this was not at all related to the ASEAN Summit.

"The incident is not in any way connected or directed to the ongoing ASEAN Summit."

He also said, "We assure our people that security measures are in place in today’s event and ask the public for their full understanding and cooperation in this regard."

At least two of the injured were seriously hurt, according to Manolo Jeremias, official of Barangay 391 in Manila. Jeremias also said one of those injured lost his buttocks, while another lost a foot.

He added two men on a motorcycle pulled up before an explosion was heard.

The injured were taken to 4 different hospitals: Philippine General Hospital, Jose Reyes Medical, Mary Chiles, and Sampaloc Hospital. – Rappler.com