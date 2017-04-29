The number of theft and robbery cases outpaces all other crimes in Boracay Island in the first 3 months of 2017

BORACAY, Philippines – LaBoracay partygoers, beware of thieves who steal money and electronic gadgets.

The number of theft and robbery cases outpaced all other crimes in Boracay Island in the first 3 months of 2017.

A report from the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center (BTAC) showed a total of 295 index crimes against persons and property – 47% of 622 total crime incidents from January 1 to March 31.

Thieves remained a headache for law enforcers after BTAC recorded 170 theft incidents and 5 robbery cases within the 3-month period.

Theft and robbery are crimes against property which also include cattle rustling and carnapping/carjacking.

Of the 120 incidents of crimes against persons, physical injuries have the highest number with 114 incidents. Rape comes next with 3 cases, followed by homicide with two incidents, and frustrated homicide, with one incident.

There were no cases of parricide, infanticide, murder, and frustrated murder this year, according to crime statistics released by BTAC.

Non-index crimes

Boracay Island, with 3 barangays and a population of 32,267 (2015 census), had 204 non-index crimes – 33% of total crime incidents.

Light threats with 52 incidents, unjust vexation with 32, and alarms and scandals with 31, posted the highest or 56% of the total non-index crimes reported in BTAC.

Other non-index crimes were malicious mischief (20 cases), estafa (19 cases), other deceits (12 cases), direct assault (7 cases), acts of lasciviousness (4 cases), fraud (4 cases), grave threats and slander (oral defamation) with 3 cases each, frustrated attempted rape, concubinage and abandoning a minor with two cases each, and illegal gambling with one incident.

Traffic incidents and special laws

63 traffic incidents resulting in 29 physical injuries were reported, BTAC added.

Violations of special laws had 60 cases, which included violence against women and children (32 cases), and violations of the Child Abuse Act (12 cases).

Five cases of violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and 4 incidents of violations of Access Devices Regulation Act were recorded in legitimate police operations.

Illegal recruitment, credit card fraud, illegal possession of firearms and violations of Anti-Fencing Law and Cybercrime Prevention Act also accounted for 6 cases. – Rappler.com