Local officials remind those headed to Boracay for the long Labor Day weekend to keep the island clean after partying

AKLAN, Philippines – More than 67,000 tourists are expected to flock to Boracay Island for non-stop beach parties and events for Laboracay or the Labor Day weekend in the world-famous island resort.

In 2016, 60,441 tourists went to the island from April 25 to May 2, from 56,247 tourists in the same period in 2015.

This year, the Malay Municipal Tourism Office targets 67,225 tourists for Laboracay 2017, an 11% increase from last year.

Malay Chief Tourism Operations Officer Felix Delos Santos said that around 48,000 local tourists are expected to stay in resorts and hotels in the island for the Labor Day weekend.

Several concerts and rave parties are lined-up by various organizers. (READ: Tips for the 4 types of Boracay beachgoers)

The events will be attended by international and local artists, models, and celebrities. (READ: Boracay on my mind)

Meanwhile, Delos Santos encouraged Laboracay partygoers to keep the island clean as many tourists choose to leave their trash behind after partying.

“Be a responsible and respectful party-goer. Be responsible with your own garbage and respectful of our local ordinances,” he said.

Boracay Island is among Asia's 2017 Top Islands as ranked in TripAdvisor's 2017 Traveler's Choice Awards.

In January, some candidates of the Miss Universe beauty pageant visited its famous shores.

Thousands of tourists flock to the island for Laboracay, making it the biggest beach party in the country.

Malacañang has declared Friday, April 28, as a non-working day in Metro Manila due to the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings. Labor Day on Monday, May 1, is a regular holiday. – Rappler.com