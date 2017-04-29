NBI agents seize from the den a laptop and fake ID cards belonging to the operator, who was not there at the time of the raid

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines – National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents rescued 3 women from a cybersex den in Dipolog City on Friday, April 28.

The operator of the cybersex den, known to the rescued women as Dinalyn "Kiya" Tercio, was not at the apartment when the raid was conducted.

The agents confiscated from the apartment a laptop and the fake ID cards of the operator.

The NBI took custody of the women to get their affidavits in preparation for filing cases against Tercio for violation of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012.

Two of the women, aged 21 and 23, were from Kabasalan town in Zamboanga Sibugay, while the other is a 24-year-old from Dipolog, who told Rappler that she is a cousin of Tercio.

Asked about the operation, the rescued women said they would face cameras for clients from Europe, the United States and even from the Philippines, who would negotiate with Tercio on the rates and what the women would do.

"The rate is $1 per 10 tokens. If the customer buys 50 tokens, we can go nude. If they will pay higher, we can dance or do whatever they would like us to do," the 21-year-old woman said.

In exchange, they would get P16 for every dollar they earn, and would only get paid if they reach their $1,000-monthly quota.

The 24-year-old said that they had been working there for barely two months but had yet to be paid as they could not meet the quota.

The women added that they knew what they were getting into before they joined the cybersex business, but they did it anyway because of poverty and the lure of big buckThey later learned that it was not easy to earn money from the trade, prompting one of them to seek help from the NBI. – Rappler.com