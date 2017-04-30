Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana echoes police assessment that the attack was prompted by a local scuffle

MANILA, Philippines – Like the police, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also dismissed claims made by international terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS), which said it was behind the blast in the country's capital Friday, April 28. (READ: PNP says no evidence ISIS behind Quiapo blast)

"The ISIS can claim all they want but that was not their handiwork," Lorenzana said in a text message on Sunday, April 30.

ISIS claimed the bombing through its Amaq News Agency, according to the SITE intelligence group.

An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in a commercial area in Quiapo, Manila on Friday, wounding at least 14 people. On the same day, regional leaders were arriving in Manila for the 30th ASEAN Summit, which was hosted by the Philippines.

Lorenzana echoed police assessment that the attack was prompted by a local scuffle.

"According to our intel and police in Quiapo, this was the result of a grudge. One teenager was mauled by 3 brothers. The parent complained to the police who summoned the 3, but they were a no-show," the defense chief said.

"The father became mad and [swore], 'Pasasabugin ko kayo (I will blow you up).' Shortly after, a grenade exploded in the vicinity." – Carmela Fonbuena / Rappler.com