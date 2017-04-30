The roof of the beloved Baguio culinary destination catches fire

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The beloved Baguio culinary icon Cafe by the Ruins was partially burned before noon Sunday, April 30.

The cogon roof of the main restaurant in front of the Baguio City Hall caught fire at around 11:50 am, the waiters said.

It was declared fire out an hour later.

"We'd like to update everyone that our staff and guests are safe and we thank you all for the concern. We are handling this emergency as diligently and efficiently as we can," the management said in a statement.

Only the second floor and the retractable roof seemed to have been destroyed.

Even the bamboo lamps made by New York-based chef Perry Mamaril, the bas relief of Solana Perez, the paintings on the first floor and the kitchen appeared to have been spared.

The cafe celebrated its 29th anniversary last month and has been preparing for a grand 30th bash next year. – Rappler.com