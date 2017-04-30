The Philippine Navy says the 3-day 'goodwill visit' of the Chinese warships includes 'confidence-building' activities between the two nations

MANILA, Philippines – A day after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, 3 vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Task Group 150 arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, April 30.

China's guided missile destroyer Chang Chun (DDG150), guided missile frigate Jin Zhou (FFG532), and type 903 replenishment ship Chao Hu (890) are docked at the Sasa Wharf in Davao City until Tuesday, May 2.

Leading the vessel group is Rear Admiral Shen Hao, PLA's Deputy Commander of the East Sea Fleet and Commander in Chief of the task group.

Lt Jetmark Marcos, public affairs office chief of the Philippines' Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM), said the visit is aimed at "expanding communication, promoting cooperation, and improving friendship" of the Philippine and Chinese navies.

Marcos also said it seeks to foster "camaraderie and mutual understanding" through "naval diplomacy."

"The [Philippine Navy] accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing for security and health aboard one of the [Chinese] Navy vessels," Marcos said in a statement.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to visit the Chinese warships on Monday, May 1.

'Goodwill visit,' 'confidence-building'

According to Marcos, the 3-day visit would include a "series of confidence-building engagements" between the two nations.

These include a courtesy visit by the Chinese ship commanders to the Commander of the NFEM, "goodwill games", shipboard tour, a visit to the NFEM hospital, a Davao City tour, and a send-off ceremony.

Marcos said the "goodwill visit" is China's first for 2017 and its first since their last visit in April 2010, under then president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. (READ: Why China prefers Arroyo over Aquino)

The Philippines and China are embroiled in a maritime dispute, with the former – under ex-president Benigno Aquino III – bringing China to court. The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines in July 2016.

But unlike his predecessor, Duterte has softened his stance on China. He decided against including the favorable ruling in the Chairman's Statement during the ASEAN Summit on Saturday, April 29. (READ: ASEAN evades island building, Hague ruling)

Experts said watering down the ASEAN Chairman's Statement is ironic because the Philippines, which is the ASEAN chair this year, won the historic case over the South China Sea. (READ: Analysts: Duterte's softer stance on China 'demoralizing,' hurts ASEAN)

The ASEAN Chairman's Statement is the product of "intense" lobbying by China, a diplomat earlier explained, with sources saying China did not want the Philippines to mention Manila's legal victory against Beijing over the disputed waters. – with a report from Paterno Esmaquel II / Rappler.com