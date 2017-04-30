Is a Lopez-owned firm into quarrying?

BATANGAS, Philippines – Environment Secretary Gina Lopez will again face the powerful Commission on Appointments on Tuesday, May 2.

One of the issues raised against her was the alleged quarrying operations of Lopez-owned company First Balfour in Batangas. The company has since denied the allegation.

In a memorandum signed last March 10, Lopez excluded certain quarry resources from her department's mining moratorium. Quarrying is also not included in Lopez's latest administrative order banning "prospective open-pit mines" in the country.

Jee Geronimo reports. – Rappler.com