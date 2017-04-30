Testimonies from a breast cancer patient and her surgeon help clear the name of former Sagbayan, Bohol mayor Jimmy Torrefranca

MANILA, Philippines – Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan acquitted former Sagbayan, Bohol mayor Jimmy Torrefranca of corruption.

In a 20-page decision, the Sandiganbayan 7th Division cleared Torrefranca, who was indicted for corruption in 2013 for allegedly collecting P1,500 monthly as rent for government-owned land.

In 2010, Torrefranca had purchased the property, which the municipal government previously leased to keep a mechanical grain dryer given by the Department of Agriculture in 2007.

The former 3-term mayor supposedly collected monthly rent even if the local government already shouldered the payment of the property tax.

Torrefranca was cleared of the corruption charges, however, after municipal agriculturist Helen Tariga testified in court that he only bought the land after the lot owner asked for the mayor's help.

The lot owner needed to raise money so his cancer-stricken daughter, Erlinda Mascariñas, could undergo surgery to remove breast tumors.

Mascariñas told the court that she owed her life to Torrefranca.

Her surgeon also testified, saying the money Torrefranca paid to the family for the land was used for her chemotherapy and hormonal therapy treatments.

"The candid and congruent testimonies of [witnesses] convinced this Court that it was out of pure compassion and benevolence that accused Torrefranca bought the leased property. The evidence tells of a story of a municipal mayor who strove to serve his constituents," the Sandiganbayan said. – Rappler.com