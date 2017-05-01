WATCH: Duterte attends Labor Day celebration in Davao City
President Rodrigo Duterte is attending the Labor Day celebration in Davao City.
Watch the President of the Philippines live here on Rappler. - Rappler.com
Watch President Rodrigo Duterte during the Labor Day celebration in Davao City
