PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa says he wants an investigation to clear all doubts that the PNP condones executions by its own men

MANILA, Philippines – National police chief Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, May 1, said he will order the Manila Police District (MPD) to probe allegations that one of their own is behind summary killings that are later categorized as results of legitimate police operations.

“Then that is something to be investigated, iimbestigahan yan (That will be investigated),” Dela Rosa said in a chance interview on Monday, when asked about an exclusive Rappler report about PO3 Ronald Alvarez, whom families and friends of slain suspects claim executed Joshua Cumilang, Rex Aparri, Mario Rupillo, and Danilo Dacillo in Tondo, Manila.

Alvarez is assigned to the Manila Police Station 2.

Asked if he would order the MPD to conduct the probe, Dela Rosa added: “Yes, I will order. Kung ipapahanap sa inyo ang tao na nag claim, papareportin mo sa MPD at papaimbestigahan natin. Para mawala yung agam-agam na kinocoverup natin kung meron mang mga killing na ganon. Iimbestigahan natin.”

(If you present the people making these claims, tell them to report to the MPD so we can investigate. So we get rid of doubts that we’re covering up these killings, if they do happen. We will investigate that.)

Twenty other residents of Tondo said the deaths, which were recorded as part of the 2,555 attributed to anti-illegal drugs operations, were in reality summary executions. They accused police of torture and harassment. (READ: Witnesses name Manila policeman behind drug-related summary killings)

Families and friends of those killed said they were afraid of reporting the incidents to the police because they might be targeted by the same cops behind the alleged executions.

Dela Rosa, who has led the Philippine National Police (PNP) since the war on drugs began, insisted they have no reason to be afraid.

“Wag silang matakot. Pag takot sila doon, sa akin sila pumunta para tulungan ko sila. Wag sila matakot. As I have said, hindi ko kinocondone yung kalokohan ng pulis,” he added.

(They should not be afraid. If they’re afraid to report there, they can come to me so I can help. They should not be afraid. As I have said, I do not condone abuses by police)

At least two senators, one of them a former PNP chief himself, have expressed plans to file a Senate resolution calling for a legislative probe into the allegations. – Rappler.com