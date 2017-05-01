Here are the scenes and the voices from Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Northern Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – People marching on the streets to push for workers' rights and better labor policies were not limited to Metro Manila on Monday, May 1. They mounted protests as well in other parts of the country.

In Laguna, for example, labor organizations, such as Pamantik-Kilusang Mayo Uno held a series of events in parts of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba to push for genuine land reform and national industrialization. Their activities culminated in a march.

In Baguio, new graduates and overseas Filipino workers checked the Baguio Convention Center's Labor Day offering: the Trabaho, Negosyo, at Kabuhayan Fair.

Baguio's Session Road also played host to a Labor Day march, with adults and children hoisting placards calling for less militarization and an increase to the national minimum wage.

In Cagayan de Oro, calls were also made for the government to uplift the plight of the workers.

Wildon Barros of the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) said workers in the region are suffering because of low salary grades and contractualization in the middle of a skyrocketing inflation rate.

Nicandro Borja, regional vice president of the Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, said they are seeking an additional P168 as an across-the-board salary increase.

“With the increased in price of basic commodities, fare, education, and other expenses, the P318 minimum wage is not enough for a family’s daily needs,”Borja said.

Borja added that if the proposal gets a nod, the worker’s take home minimum pay of 486.00 is still in the poverty line.

The KMU is still pushing for a P750 national daily minimum wage. – with reports from Mau Victa and Bobby Lagsa/Rappler.com