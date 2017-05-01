As of 11:18 pm, the fire is placed under control

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A fire broke out in Barangay West Crame, San Juan City earlier Monday evening, May 1.

According to the San Juan Fire Department, the fire was placed under control at around 11:18 pm, though they have yet to announce the fire as being put out.

The fire was earlier reported to be on its second alarm.

An investigation will be undertaken and further details will be released once the fire is out.

Fire at Brgy. West Crame (behind Eisenhower Greenhills)

Fire trucks have arrived. Other firetrucks unable to enter due to narrow streets! pic.twitter.com/KQ6s1XfVdJ — Eunice (@eunicness) May 1, 2017

