Legislators are eyeing to pass 14 measures in less than a month, including bills that would provide free public Wi-Fi and extend the validity of drivers' licenses

MANILA, Philippines – Leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives identified 14 measures they want to pass on 3rd and final reading before session adjourns in June.

The following lawmakers met at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel on Tuesday, May 2, to discuss their legislative agenda:

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto

Senate Minority Leader Frankin Drilon

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas

House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez

House ways and means committee chairperson Dakila Cua

In a chance interview with reporters, Fariñas listed the 14 bills they plan to approve by May 31, the last session day before the 17th Congress adjourns its first regular session.

The bills are as follows: