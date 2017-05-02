Police say the 13-year-old victim went to a motel with the 63-year-old American, and was promised payment in exchange for sex

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – An American will be facing charges for allegedly abusing a female minor inside a motel here.

The suspect was identified by police as Anthony Bruce Mallet, 63, who reportedly picked up a 13-year-old girl and took advantage of her.

Senior Inspector Maricris Mulat, chief of the Divisoria police station, said they received information from an unknown individual that Mallet was with a minor and had checked in at a motel in Barangay Consolacion on Monday, May 1.

Police said the victim, a native of Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, went with Mallet as she was promised payment in exchange for sex.

Mulat said Mallet, who is married to a Filipina, was charged with violence against women a few months back, but it appeared that they have already patched things up.

She said the American could be charged with rape and violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Act.

Mallet denied the allegations against him, saying he was deceived by the minor who claimed that she was 18 years old, Mulat said.

The suspect also told police no sexual intercourse took place during their stay inside the motel.

Mallet was brought to the City Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday afternoon for inquest proceedings.

Mulat said they are now monitoring foreigners who are in the city, either as residents or visitors, who may be engaged in pedophilia.

The city has its share of foreign nationals, particularly Americans, Europeans and Asians, who call Cagayan de Oro their home.

Although cases of pedophilia or child abuse involving other nationalities are not rampant in the city, Mulat said they don’t want minors to be victimized by foreigners.

“We are keeping our watch and urging the people to report to the police any foreigner who may be abusing our children or violating our laws. We are not taking any chances,” Mulat said.

She added that they will also be monitoring the movements of foreign nationals hanging out in beer joints along the Divisoria area, the city’s old business district, especially those who have the tendency to abuse children either sexually or physically. – Rappler.com