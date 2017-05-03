(UPDATED) Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II makes the request after he ordered an investigation into the gaming tycoon's allegations against him and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has asked the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to investigate gaming tycoon Charlie "Atong" Ang and his company, Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation, for possible tax liabilities.

Aguirre made the request to BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay in a letter on Tuesday, May 2, seeking the investigation for "possible violations of the country's tax laws."

The justice chief made the request after he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Ang's allegations against him and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr related to Small Town Lottery (STL) operations.

Ang had accused Aguirre and Esperon of plotting to kill him. He also accused the two of benefitting from the STL, which they denied.

In his letter, Aguirre cited the institutional partnership between the BIR and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in going after tax evaders.

"I trust that greater cooperation and confidence between the Department and the BIR will be forthcoming in our government's efforts to curb corruption and criminality in the country, particularly in cases of tax evasion," Aguirre told Dulay.

After ordering NBI to investigate accusations against him, SOJ Aguirre wants BIR to probe his accuser Atong Ang @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Cu9kKqe2LJ — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) May 3, 2017

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) had earlier warned Meridien that its bet collectors will be arrested if caught operating outside the Cagayan freeport, in violation of its license.

Meridien's license to operate is also being questioned after the Supreme Court directed the Court of Appeals to "give due course" to the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority's case against Meridien.

Meanwhile, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is seeking a Senate inquiry into Ang's allegations against Aguirre and Esperon.

Trillanes filed Senate Resolution No 354 on Tuesday, May 2, urging the Senate blue ribbon committee and other appropriate committees to conduct the investigation. – Rappler.com