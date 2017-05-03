The highest percentage of exam passers ever recorded was in 1954 with 75.17%, while the lowest was in 1999 with 16.59%

MANILA, Philippines – The 2016 bar exams registered a passing rate of 59.06%, said to be the highest in at least 30 years, Rappler has learned.

A total of 3,747 out of 6,344 examinees passed the exams held at the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

The latest figure brings the average passing rate in the last 10 years to 23%.

Asked about the about the 59.06% passing rate for 2016 prior to the official announcement, Legal Education Board Chairman Emerson Aquende said, “I have not received any information yet on the passing rate but if that is true, it will be a historic high rate in the last 30 years of the bar exams."

The highest percentage of exam passers ever recorded was in 1954 with 75.17%, while the lowest was in 1999 with 16.59%.

Since 2000, the highest passing rate on record was in 2011 when 31.95% passed the bar. That year, Ateneo graduate Raoul Angelo Atadero topped the exams.

The lowest rate also since year 2000 was in 2012 when only 17.76% passed the bar, despite the passing grade being lowered to 70%. (READ: FAST FACTS: Philippine Bar examination)

For the 2015 bar examinations, 26.21% passed as University of the Philippines or UP Law reclaimed the top spot with its own Rachel Angeli Miranda.

