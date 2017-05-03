The Commission on Human Rights says it is ready to assist 'in whatever way' witnesses of alleged summary killings

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday, May 3, said it will most definitely look into the claims of summary killings under the guise of legitimate police operations in Tondo, Manila.

However, CHR Chairperson Chito Gascon said they are hoping there would be a "concerted effort" among institutions to bring justice to the victims.

"If we hope that this case will not suffer the fate of so many other cases that linger for far too long in our courts without resolution, it will also require a concerted effort from the different pillars of the justice system besides the determined will of the families, witnesses, and their support groups to doggedly pursue truth and justice despite the obstacles ahead," he explained in a text message to Rappler.

Gascon was asked what could be done in relation to the findings of a 3-month investigation by Rappler's Patricia Evangelista and Magnum Foundation photographer Carlo Gabuco. (READ: Where the drug war began)

Witnesses interviewed for the 10-part investigative story published on April 24 accused a policeman of being behind at least 4-drug related deaths within the jurisdiction of Police Station 2-Moriones in Tondo, Manila.

At least 7 people who put their names on the record identified Police Officer 3 Ronald Alvarez, beat patrolman of Delpan Police Community Precinct (PCP) with badge number 125658, as the one who killed Joshua Cumilang, Rex Aparri, Mario Rupillo, and Danilo Dacillo. (READ: Witnesses name Manila policeman behind drug-related summary killings)

Gascon said the CHR can ensure the safety of those willing to speak out against specific cases of extrajudicial killings.

"Protection to witnesses must be given to prod them to testify," he explained. "We have a witness protection unit that can assist persons who come forward seeking our assistance."

The CHR conducts investigations on violations as the lead national human rights institution, but it has no power to prosecute. That is why, Gascon said, it is important that the recommendations it will bring forth after investigating be acted upon by the appropriate agencies – either the Ombudsman or the National Prosecution Service.

The commission's task force on extrajudicial killings is currently investigating at least 490 cases.

Protection for witnesses

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa had said last Monday, May 1, that he will instruct the Manila Police District (MPD) to look into the allegations, but that those behind the claims should report to the station.

This most likely poses challenges to the families of the victims who spoke to Rappler. (READ: Anger, helplessness drive kin of drug war victims to name 'killer' cop)

"Para sa mga pamilya, pulis ang pumatay," Evangelista explained in a Facebook Live video with Rappler investigative desk head Chay Hofileña on April 27. "Hindi raw puwede na may pumuntang abogado sa bahay at doon pipirma. Kailangan pumunta sa Homicide [division]. Haharap sila. And kung ganoon ang sitwasyon, naiintindihan ko ang mga pamilya na takot na takot sila."

(The families believe that a policeman killed [their family member]. Lawyers can't just go to their homes and ask them to sign a sworn statement. They have to go to the Homicide division. They have to face them. And if that's the situation, I understand why these families are so afraid.)

The victims can seek the help of the CHR, spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said, since the commission is ready to assist "in whatever way we can."

The commission, Gascon also said, recently had to "cope" as some witnesses have appeared reluctant to be referred to the Department of Justice's Witness Protection Program.

"Our previous practice has been, as a rule, to endorse persons to the much more robust witness protection system available with the DOJ," Gascon explained. "However, in the course of the Duterte administration's pursuit of its so-called 'war on drugs' it has become the case that witnesses become reluctant to avail of this for different reasons. As a result, we have had to cope."

Support probes

Gascon also lauded the perseverance of local media in covering killings linked to the drug war. The reports, he explained, are a big help to authorities.

"We are grateful to investigative journalists who conduct in-depth research and reporting to shed further light on these cases of EJKs as these would assist our public authorities – particularly, the police and prosecutors – come to a resolution of the same," he said.

Aside from the CHR, lawmakers have expressed desire to seek a probe into the killings allegedly committed by the Tondo cop.

Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano said on Tuesday, May 2, that he will file a resolution at the House. Akbayan Representative Tom Villarin, meanwhile, said the investigative report contains "solid proof" of "state-inspired mass murder."

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV also wants a Senate investigation into the "systematic problem," citing accounts of killings gathered by local and foreign media. – Rappler.com