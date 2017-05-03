'I know you're just performing your job,' Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa tells the Commission on Human Rights

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa apologized to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday, May 3, for getting "emotional" in defending Manila police after the discovery of a hidden jail cell inside their police station.

On April 27, a CHR team visited the Manila Police District (MPD) Station 1 in Tondo, Manila following reports of abuse by police. During the visit, they discovered an alley being used as a detention cell for around 12 male and female drug suspects. The jail was hidden behind a bookshelf.

While the PNP was criticized for the discovery, Dela Rosa courted even more anger when he defended the Manila police, insisting that the allegations against them – of abuse, extortion, and arbitrary detention – were false. He also hit the CHR, saying their visit was only "for show" ahead of the ASEAN Summit.

CHR Chairperson Chito Gascon said Dela Rosa's remarks showed "personal ignorance of both the constitutional and legal provisions that expressly prohibit the maintenance of secret detention facilities by public authorities."

But Dela Rosa reiterated his defense of his cops again on May 1, saying the detainees lied to the CHR about their condition because they hoped they would be released.

On May 3, the PNP chief took on a more conciliatory tone.

"Lahat naman tayo Pilipino, lahat tayo'y ayaw ng human suffering. Itong nakakulong diyan, nag-su-suffer talaga 'yan. So kailangan aksyunan natin 'yan. So mag-usap kami. Hanapan ko ng paraan," he said.

(We are all Filipinos. We are all against human suffering. Those detained there, they really suffered. So we have to act on it. So we will talk. I'll find a way.)

Dela Rosa added: "Pasensiya na po sa human rights, kung medyo naging emotional ako sa Commission on Human Rights. Natural lang po iyon sa isang ama na dinedepensa ang kanyang mga anak na may basehan naman. So sorry na lang po."

(Sorry to the CHR if I was very emotional. It's only natural for a father to defend his children as long as there's basis. So I apologize.)

Dela Rosa was asked to react to reports that Gascon was seeking an audience with him. The PNP chief said he would personally see to it that his secretary finds time for the meeting.

"I know you're just performing your job. Trabaho po ninyo 'yan. Basta importante magkaibigan tayo, mag-usap tayo. Wala pong problema doon," he said. (That's your job. The important thing is we're friends, we talk. There is no problem there.)

Dela Rosa has led the PNP since July 2016, or when President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs began. – Rappler.com