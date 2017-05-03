Ricky Sta Isabel, the fourth suspect in the two cases, did not appear at the arraignment, prompting the judge to order the issuance of a subpoena for Sta Isabel to show at the pre-trial on July 19

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – Three of the 4 suspects in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention of slain Korean businessman Jee ick Joo’s househelp Marisa Dawis-Morquicho and the carnapping of Jee’s sports utility vehicle pleaded not guilty to the charges against them during their arraignment here on Wednesday, May 3.

Escorted by armed agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and policemen, the 3 suspects – Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III, SPO4 Roy Villegas and Jerry Omlang – arrived at the hall of justice here where they pled not guilty before Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Irineo Pangilinan Jr.

SPO3 Ricky Sta Isabel, the fourth suspect in the two cases, did not appear at the arraignment, prompting Judge Pangilinan to order the issuance of a subpoena for Sta Isabel to appear in the pre-trial set on July 19.

Dumlao, Villegas, Omlang, Sta Isabel and another suspect – former policeman and funeral home parlor owner Gerardo Santiago – are also suspects in the kidnapping for ransom and homicide case involving the abduction of Jee from his home in Friendship Plaza Subdivision in this city on October 18 last year.

Jee was later killed inside Camp Crame in Quezon City. (READ: Jee Ick Joo case: Tangled webs, inconsistent stories)

When Jee was abducted, Morquicho was also taken but was eventually released by her captors, who used the Korean’s sports utility vehicle in the kidnapping.

On Wednesday, Judge Pangilinan granted the motion of Omlang, reportedly a former NBI informant, to remain in NBI custody “due to risk of his life and safety.”

The judge also ordered the issuance of subpoena to complainants Morquicho and Jee’s widow Choi Kyung Jin to appear in the July 19 pre-trial at the RTC Branch 58 here.

Choi, along with several other Koreans, including Korean Embassy Consul Kim Dae Hee, attended the supposed arraignment on the kidnapping and killing of his husband last April 19.

Jee’s widow did not talk to reporters but Kim said that he was there “only to observe the court proceedings.”

The arraignment for the kidnapping for ransom with homicide case has been reset for May 31. – Rappler.com