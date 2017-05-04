Bar 2nd placer's inspiration: aunt who died in Batasan bombing
NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – The death of her aunt in the Batasang Pambansa bombing in 2007 inspired Alanna Gayle Ashley Khio to become a lawyer.
Khio, who is from Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, garnered the second highest score of 88.95% among the 3,747 passers.
A total of 6,254 law graduates took the exam in Manila in November 2016.
Eight of the topnotchers came from schools in the Visayas, with 3 coming from Silliman University.
This was the first time Silliman University got a second placer in the Bar exam. Prior to Khio, its highest rank in the Bar exam was fourth place.
Khio recalled that her aunts and uncles encouraged her to become a lawyer when she was a kid because she was talkative.
While she always wanted to be a lawyer when she was a kid, she said it was actually a particular aunt who inspired her to follow this career path.Khio said she only fulfilled the dream of her aunt, Maan Bustaliño, who was killed in the Batasang Pambansa bombing in 2007, to become a lawyer.
Bustaliño was the executive assistant of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Pryde Henry Teves, who was also injured in the blast that killed 6 people, including Basilan Representative Wahab Akbar.
Khio, who was hesitant to take law at first due to financial constraints, was encouraged by her 77-year-old grandmother, Adelina Bustaliño, to pursue her aunt’s dream after she graduated from nursing in 2011.
She recalled it was her lola who helped her get through law school, adding that her grandmother paid all her tuition for 4 years and even her Bar review.
After learning that Khio was the second placer, her grandmother cried, she said, as she remembered her daughter Maan, who died in the bombing.
‘Worth it’
“I never dreamed of being in the Top 10,” she said.
Khio is the daughter of Allan, a local administrative officer of the Provincial Assessor’s Office in Dipolog; and Maria Abigail, a medical technician. She is the eldest in a brood of 4. Her sister and two brothers are still in college, enrolled also in Silliman University.
She said she seldom sees her family in Dipolog, which is 3 to 4 hours by boat to Dumaguete, because there was the need of “constant studying.”
“I only go home during breaks,” she added.
Khio said law school was really challenging. She said there were times when she thought of dropping out because of the pressure, but she persevered.
She said she is very thankful to her family for their support and encouragement. – Rappler.com