Eight of the topnotchers came from schools in the Visayas, with 3 coming from Silliman University.

This was the first time Silliman University got a second placer in the Bar exam. Prior to Khio, its highest rank in the Bar exam was fourth place.

Khio recalled that her aunts and uncles encouraged her to become a lawyer when she was a kid because she was talkative.

While she always wanted to be a lawyer when she was a kid, she said it was actually a particular aunt who inspired her to follow this career path.

Khio said she only fulfilled the dream of her aunt, Maan Bustaliño, who was killed in the Batasang Pambansa bombing in 2007, to become a lawyer.

Bustaliño was the executive assistant of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Pryde Henry Teves, who was also injured in the blast that killed 6 people, including Basilan Representative Wahab Akbar.

Khio, who was hesitant to take law at first due to financial constraints, was encouraged by her 77-year-old grandmother, Adelina Bustaliño, to pursue her aunt’s dream after she graduated from nursing in 2011.

She recalled it was her lola who helped her get through law school, adding that her grandmother paid all her tuition for 4 years and even her Bar review.

After learning that Khio was the second placer, her grandmother cried, she said, as she remembered her daughter Maan, who died in the bombing.

‘Worth it’