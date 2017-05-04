The 5, all non-commissioned officers, may become officers through lateral entry by joining the PNP's Legal Service

MANILA, Philippines – Five policemen from Metro Manila passed the 2016 Bar Examinations, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said in a statement.

"In behalf of Team NCRPO, I wish to express how proud I am of our police officers who passed the bar examimations for the year 2016. This marks another success for us as we move forward to professionalizing our ranks," said NCRPO chief Oscar Albayalde.

The following cops, all assigned to various units and districts in Metro Manila, passed the 2016 bar exam:

PO3 David C Corpuz, NCRPO RID

PO3 Aimee Sissay Cusain, QCPD DPHRDD

PO3 Che Mayo Morales Guevara, EPD D7

PO2 Bien Pol Panahon, Paranaque City Police Station

PO2 Benito Alba Jr, Pateros Police Station.

Albayalde said the 5 will receive a medal "for their excellence not only in policing but also in their academic feat."

They will also be given reassignments "to units where they can best help us with their expertise in law," added the NCRPO chief. "I only ask that they continue to serve our organization and the public with humility. May they serve as inspiration for all our personnel especially to our younger police officers," he said.

According to NCRPO spokesperson Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas, the bar passers may become commissioned officers through lateral entry by joining the PNP's Legal Service. Personnel from Legal Service as assigned to various PNP units. (READ: PNP needs 100 lawyers)

On May 3, Wednesday, the Supreme Court release the results of the 2016 bar examination. The 2016 Bar Exams registered a 30-year record-high passing rate of 59.06%. – Rappler.com