Philippine National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr welcomes joint exercises with China in the Sulu Sea, saying it can help deter threats like kidnapping

MANILA, Philippines – After Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed openness to joint military drills with China, security officials will study the crafting of a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) or treaty necessary for these drills to happen.

"Together with [the] Department of National Defense and other agencies in the security cluster, we will study that because if that is the desire of the President, then we will do it," said National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr on Thursday, May 4, during a Palace news briefing.

Esperon said a VFA and a treaty will be among the requirements to implement Duterte's order, which he voiced right after inspecting 3 Chinese warships in Davao City.

Security officials will have an opportunity to seek "clarifications" from Duterte during the upcoming Cabinet meeting on Monday, May 8.

"On May 8 there will be a Cabinet meeting. We will have many more clarifications on that, if indeed there will be joint exercises then what's wrong with having joint patrols?" said Esperon.

Among the details that will have to be threshed out are delineation of exercise areas, especially since the Sulu Sea, where Duterte is proposing joint exercises, is part of the Philippines' internal waters.

"Sulu Sea is part of internal waters so they cannot just come in," said Esperon.

He pointed out that joint exercises with China in the Sulu Sea would provide military presence that could deter threats like terrorism and piracy.

"It will bear fruit in a positive way because that area is known for kidnappings," said Esperon.

The Philippines has inked VFAs with the United States, its longest treaty ally, and Australia.

The Philippines and the US have a 50-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty, binding the two countries to defend each other if the other's sovereignty is threatened. – Rappler.com