Phone calls from two powerful world leaders prove that President Rodrigo Duterte is being 'recognized for his leadership' in Southeast Asia, says Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines – Calls from two of the world's most powerful leaders show President Rodrigo Duterte's "statesmanship" and role as a leader in Southeast Asia, Malacañang said on Thursday, May 4.

"Definitely, it indicates statesmanship, that he’s actually a key player in maintaining peace in the region," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a news briefing on Thursday.



"As the President of the Unites States said, the Philippines is key right now in the region," he added.

Malacañang's assessment comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping called Duterte to discuss the tense situation in the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea.

The Chinese leader's call came within days of a call from US President Donald Trump, who also spoke to Duterte about North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

"Definitely, it just goes to show that the President is being recognized for his leaderhsip in the area and I think the locals should also show better appreciation of their own President," said Abella.

Palace sources say it was Xi and Trump who initiated the phone calls with Duterte.

The phone conversations came right after the Philippines chaired the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on April 29.

This year, it is the Philippines' turn to take on the rotating chairmanship of the 10-member ASEAN.

As ASEAN chairman, the Philippine president has great influence over the documents to be signed and the chairman's statements that contain the position of the entire regional bloc.

The softer stance of the Philippines on its dispute with China, as reflected in the ASEAN Chairman's Statement released only a day after the ASEAN summit, is believed to be influenced by Duterte's bid to have stronger ties with China. The document did not tackle the Philippines' legal victory against Beijing over the South China Sea, and China's island building activities there. (READ: ASEAN evades island building, Hague ruling)



During the summit, Duterte called on US and North Korea to "show restraint," given how Southeast Asia, within range of North Korea's missiles, may suffer consequences of a nuclear war. – Rappler.com