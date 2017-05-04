(UPDATED) Saad Samad Kiram is captured by authorities in Tubigon, Bohol on Thursday morning

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Another suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf, the same one a police officer allegedly tried to rescue, was captured by local military, police, and government forces on Thursday, May 4.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Central Command chief Lieutenant General Oscar Lactao confirmed the news to Rappler.

According to a police report, Saad Samad Kiram, 36, was captured by authorities at around 7 am on Thursday after he approached a Tubigon, Bohol resident. The resident said Kiram was asking for clothes and food.

The Tubigon resident allowed Kiram inside his home while he reported the alleged Abu Sayyaf member's presence to local authorities.

"Weakened by hunger and exhaustion, [Kiram] was easily subdued by the arresting team," local police and military said in a statement.

According to a police report, recovered from Kiram's posession were a caliber .45 pistol, two magazines with 12 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, a cellphone, and personal belongings.

Kiram is allegedly among the Abu Sayyaf members who traveled via pump boat from Sulu in Mindanao to Inabanga in Bohol. On April 11, police and military launched operations against the group, which had supposedly intended to kidnap tourists during the Holy Week break.

"When asked, [Kiram] volunteered valuable information about their plan, composition, and capabilities. His revelations confirm the dissolution of the threat in the province of Bohol," local police and military said.

At least 9 Abu Sayyaf members have since been killed in operations in the province, including the Bohol native who supposedly led the kidnap plan there.

Another alleged Abu Sayyaf member, Ren-ren Dongon, and his wife, Superintendent Maria Cristina Nobleza, were arrested by authorities late April after they tried to evade a checkpoint during a military encounter in Clarin, Bohol.

Nobleza, who was once assigned to handle anti-terrorism efforts, had apparently married Dongon, brother-in-law to several top terrorists. Dongon and Nobleza were apparently trying to bring medicine and eventually, rescue Kiram. (READ: How a cop and an alleged terrorist 'let the love begin') – Rappler.com