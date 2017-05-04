The chopper, which was part of police and military training exercises on disaster response, encounters trouble as it prepares to land

MANILA, Philippines – A military chopper crashed in Tanay, Rizal, Thursday afternoon, May 4, killing 3 and wounding another.

The Philippine Air Force Huey – a UH-1D model – crashed around 3 pm in Sitio Hilltop, Barangay Sampaloc in Tanay.

First Lieutenant Xy-zon Meneses, spokesman of the military's 2nd Infantry Division responsible over the area, said they would not name the victims until after their families had been informed.

Soldiers and cops were holding joint training exercises to improve the country's capability to respond to disasters when the chopper had trouble as it prepared to land, said Meneses. – Rappler.com