Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II says he has the names of the alleged NBI protectors

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate at least 5 of its agents for allegedly acting as protectors of gaming tycoon Charlie "Atong" Ang.

“Totoo yon. May mga NBI agents na kanyang protektor. Hawak na nya noon pa at up to now ka-contact nya yan,” Aguirre said in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, May 3.

(That's true, there are NBI agents serving as his protector. They've been under him for a long time.)

Aguirre said he already has the names of the agents.

It was the latest in a string of directives from Aguirre related to Ang, after the latter accused him and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr of plotting to kill him to protect their interests in he government's small town lottery (STL).

Aguirre had earlier ordered the NBI to look into Ang's accusation. He also requested the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to look into "possible tax violations" of Ang and his company, Meridien Vista Corporation which has virtual jai-alai operations at the Cagayan freeport.

In a series of media interviews to respond to Ang, Aguirre had revealed that his brother was indeed talking to local officials to apply to operate STL.

However, on Wednesday, Aguirre takes back his earlier statement and said his brother has no involvement at all in STL operations.

“Yung kapatid ko hindi involved sa application of STL. Tinanong ko kapatid ko kung nag-apply, hindi pala,” he said.

Aguirre again denied that he's plotting to kill Ang, daring the gambling tycoon to file a case against him.

“His only evidence was a phone call while he was cockfighting in Cagayan De Oro who told him that he should leave because someone is out to kill him. Hindi ko trabaho magpapatay. Ako po mula sa pagkabata hinubog ng magulang na magkaroon ng takot sa Diyos (It's not my style to kill. I was raised to fear the Lord),” he said. – Rappler.com