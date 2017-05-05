Bookmark this page for highlights of the drug policy forum

MANILA, Philippines – A group of pro-bono lawyers called the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) mounted an event called Drug Issues, Different Perspectives at the GT-Toyota Asian Center Auditorium in the University of Philippines Diliman campus on Friday and Saturday, May 5 to 6.

Agnes Callamard, United Nations Special Rapporteur, is the keynote speaker.

Here are the highlights of the forum, which is also co-organized by the Commission on Human Rights

Program of Events

May 5, 2017

8:00 am Registration

9:00 am Philippine National Anthem

9:05 am Welcome Remarks: Dr. Michael Lim Tan, Chancellor, University of the Philippines Diliman

9:15 am Introduction to the Forum

9:30 am Keynote Address: Dr. Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur, United Nations

10:15 am Morning Snacks

10:45 am The Philippine Drug Situation

Dr. Benjamin Reyes, Dangerous Drugs Board

12:00 noon Lunch

1:30 pm A Public Health Approach to the War on Drugs

Dr. Carl Hart, Neuropsychopharmacologist, Columbia University

Reactor: Dr. Ma. Vilma Villarin-Diez, Director III, Office for Special Concerns, Dangerous Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment Program, Department of Health

2:30 pm The Economics of the War on Drugs

Dr. John Collins, Director, International Drug Policy Program, London School of Economics

Prof. Emmanuel de Dios, School of Economics, University of the Philippines

3:30 pmAfternoon Snacks

4:00 pm Human Rights and Drug Policy

Ms. Julie Hannah, Co-Director, International Centre on Human rights and Drug Policy, University of Essex

Chair Jose Luis Martin C. Gascon, Commission on Human Rights

5:00 pm End of Day 1

May 6, 2017

8:00 am Registration

9:00 am Review of Previous Day

9:15 am Regional Trends of Drug Use Among Juveniles

To be Confirmed (session may be cancelled)

Reactor: Ms. Melanie Llana, Philippine Action for Youth Offenders

10:15 am Mexico’s War on Drugs

Ms. Lisa Sanchez, Mexico Unido Contra la Delincuencia (video conference)

11:15 am Thailand’s War on Drugs

Mr. Pascal Tanguay, Law Enforcement and HIV Network and Ozone Foundation

12:15 noon Lunch

1:45 pm The Philippine Experience

2:45 pm Framework Action Planning (Breakout Groups)

3:45 pm Afternoon Snacks

4:15 pm Synthesis and Sharing of Outputs of Breakout Groups

5:00 pm Closing Remarks

Atty. Elizabeth A. Pangalangan, Institute of Human rights, University of the Philippines

Organized by:

FLAG Anti Death Penalty Task Force:

Free Legal Assistance Group [FLAG]

Coalition Against the Death Penalty [CADP]

Episcopal Commission on Prison-Pastoral Care-Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines [ECPPC-CBCP]

Philippine Jesuit Prison Service Foundation, Inc. [PJPS]

Samahan ng mga Pamilya sa Death Row [SPDR]

DNA Analysis Laboratory, Natural Sciences Research Institute, University of the Philippines [UP-NSRI-DAL]

Commission on Human Rights [CHR]

NoBox Transitions Foundation Inc. [NOBOX PHILIPPINES]

Developmental Legal Assistance Clinic, College of Law, De La Salle University [DLAC-DLSU]

In Collaboration With:

Office of the Chancellor, University of the Philippines Diliman

Institute of Human Rights, College of Law, University of the Philippines