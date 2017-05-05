HIGHLIGHTS: Drug Issues, Different Perspectives – A Policy Forum
MANILA, Philippines – A group of pro-bono lawyers called the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) mounted an event called Drug Issues, Different Perspectives at the GT-Toyota Asian Center Auditorium in the University of Philippines Diliman campus on Friday and Saturday, May 5 to 6.
Agnes Callamard, United Nations Special Rapporteur, is the keynote speaker.
Here are the highlights of the forum, which is also co-organized by the Commission on Human Rights
Program of Events
May 5, 2017
9:05 am Welcome Remarks: Dr. Michael Lim Tan, Chancellor, University of the Philippines Diliman
9:15 am Introduction to the Forum
9:30 am Keynote Address: Dr. Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur, United Nations
10:45 am The Philippine Drug Situation
Dr. Benjamin Reyes, Dangerous Drugs Board
1:30 pm A Public Health Approach to the War on Drugs
Dr. Carl Hart, Neuropsychopharmacologist, Columbia University
Reactor: Dr. Ma. Vilma Villarin-Diez, Director III, Office for Special Concerns, Dangerous Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment Program, Department of Health
2:30 pm The Economics of the War on Drugs
Dr. John Collins, Director, International Drug Policy Program, London School of Economics
Prof. Emmanuel de Dios, School of Economics, University of the Philippines
4:00 pm Human Rights and Drug Policy
Ms. Julie Hannah, Co-Director, International Centre on Human rights and Drug Policy, University of Essex
Chair Jose Luis Martin C. Gascon, Commission on Human Rights
5:00 pm End of Day 1
May 6, 2017
9:00 am Review of Previous Day
9:15 am Regional Trends of Drug Use Among Juveniles
To be Confirmed (session may be cancelled)
Reactor: Ms. Melanie Llana, Philippine Action for Youth Offenders
10:15 am Mexico’s War on Drugs
Ms. Lisa Sanchez, Mexico Unido Contra la Delincuencia (video conference)
11:15 am Thailand’s War on Drugs
Mr. Pascal Tanguay, Law Enforcement and HIV Network and Ozone Foundation
1:45 pm The Philippine Experience
2:45 pm Framework Action Planning (Breakout Groups)
4:15 pm Synthesis and Sharing of Outputs of Breakout Groups
5:00 pm Closing Remarks
Atty. Elizabeth A. Pangalangan, Institute of Human rights, University of the Philippines
Organized by:
FLAG Anti Death Penalty Task Force:
Free Legal Assistance Group [FLAG]
Coalition Against the Death Penalty [CADP]
Episcopal Commission on Prison-Pastoral Care-Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines [ECPPC-CBCP]
Philippine Jesuit Prison Service Foundation, Inc. [PJPS]
Samahan ng mga Pamilya sa Death Row [SPDR]
DNA Analysis Laboratory, Natural Sciences Research Institute, University of the Philippines [UP-NSRI-DAL]
Commission on Human Rights [CHR]
NoBox Transitions Foundation Inc. [NOBOX PHILIPPINES]
Developmental Legal Assistance Clinic, College of Law, De La Salle University [DLAC-DLSU]
In Collaboration With:
Office of the Chancellor, University of the Philippines Diliman
Institute of Human Rights, College of Law, University of the Philippines