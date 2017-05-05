Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio wants the e-book to also reach a Chinese audience

MANILA, Philippines – Sa gitna ng tensyon sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Tsina, naglunsad si Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio ng isang e-book.

Layunin ng e-book na ito na ipaliwanag ang sigalot sa West Philippine Sea o South China Sea.

Sa launching nito sa Manila Polo Club, sinabi ni Carpio na gusto niya ring mabasa ng mga Tsino ang e-book na ito.

Maaaring i-download ang e-book sa mga link na ito:

Narito ang VLOG ni Paterno Esmaquel.

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Hello, ako po si Paterno Esmaquel.

Hello, I'm Paterno Esmaquel.

Nandito tayo ngayon sa Manila Polo Club kung saan inilulunsad 'yung bagong libro ni Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

We're now in the Manila Polo Club where they're launching the new book of Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

Ito si Justice Carpio, pumipirma siya ng mga limited edition hard copy nu'ng kanyang libro.

Here is Justice Carpio, signing limited edition hard copies of his book.

Pero 'yung talagang produkto niya ngayong araw na ito ay itong e-book. Nada-download ito nang libre sa internet – pinamagatang "The South China Sea Dispute: Philippine Sovereign Rights and Jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea."

But the main output he's launching today is this e-book. This can be downloaded for free from the internet. The title is "The South China Sea Dispute: Philippine Sovereign Rights and Jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea."

Layunin daw ng librong ito na ipaalam sa mga Pilipino, pati na rin sa mga kalapit-bayan ng Pilipinas, 'yung kahalagahan ng pagresolba sa sigalot sa pinagtatalunang South China Sea.

This book aims to inform Filipinos, as well as those in neighboring countries, about the importance of resolving the dispute over the South China Sea.

Ngayon sinabi ni Justice Carpio na pinili niya na maging e-book ito, imbis na mainly hard copy, dahil ito ay mas maa-access ng mas maraming tao, lalo na sa China, kung saan baka ipagbawal ng gobyerno 'yung hard copy na libro.

Justice Carpio says he chose to make an e-book, instead of a mainly hard copy version, because this can be accessible for more people, especially in China, where the government might ban a hard copy edition.

Mabuti raw na mabasa rin ito maski ng mga taga-China, para maintindihan nila na walang basehan 'yung tinatawag na 9-dash line na ginagamit ng China sa pag-angkin sa buong South China Sea.

He says it's better for this to be read by those in China, so that they will understand that there is no basis for the so-called 9-dash line used by China to claim the entire South China Sea.

Bibigyan namin kayo nu'ng link du'n sa libro niya sa Rappler.com.

We'll give you the link to his e-book on Rappler.com.

Ako po si Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila.

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com