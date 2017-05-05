Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs pimaco Densing III is 'designated to oversee the Local Government Academy particularly in handling federalism matters'

MANILA, Philippines – The extent of his powers and responsibilities have yet to be revealed, but Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing III of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has been designated as the agency's "Overseer of Federalism."

According to a DILG memorandum signed by officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy and circulated on April 27, Densing is "designated to oversee the Local Government Academy (LGA) particularly in handling federalism matters."

As the Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs of the DILG, Densing currently heads the training of local government officials through the LGA, the official research and training body of the DILG.

The LGA's specific functions include:

• Formulation of policies and standards on local government training

• Coordination of training for National Government Agencies

• Knowledge management for Local Governance and Development

• Creation of mechanisms for delivery of capacity development services

• Performance of other functions as may be directed by the Secretary

One of President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign platforms was the shift of the current unitary system of government to federalism. While the motion for federalism has been faced with optimism in the House of Representatives, it is expected to face an uphill battle in the Senate.

Many Filipinos are yet to be informed on the shift. In March, the DILG urged village officials nationwide to use the mandated annual barangay assemblies to discuss federalism with their constituents.

Aside from being an assistant secretary of the DILG, Densing, a former president and CEO of BDO Consulting, is also a professor at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business. – Rappler.com