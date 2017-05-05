A total of 6,575 out of 8,074 pass the first ever Philippine Law School Admission Test

MANILA, Philippines – The Legal Education Board (LEB) released on Friday, May 5, the results of the first ever Philippine Law School Admission Test (PhilSAT), where 81.43% of the examinees passed.

Joy Ann Moral Duran topped the entrance test with 96%, followed by Jan Michael Mendoza Say and Ryan Daniele Yang Uy who both scored 95%. The passing grade was adjusted to 45% as consideration because the examinations have limited review materials.

Legal Education Board Chairman Emerson Aquende clarified that those who did not pass the PhilSAT this year may still have a chance if the accepting law school can justify the reason.

Here is the full list of passers:

List of passers: 2017 Philippine Law School Admission Test (PhilSAT) by Lian Buan on Scribd

– Rappler.com