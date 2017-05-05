Cebu Pacific says an emergency medical team met the passenger upon arrival in Kolkata, India, and rushed her to the nearest hospital

MANILA, Philippines – A Manila-bound Cebu Pacific flight from Kuwait was diverted to Kolkata, India, on Friday, May 5, after a passenger went into labor mid-air.

"The expectant mother reported contractions mid-air. She was assisted by the cabin crew, along with 3 other passengers who were nurses, while the plane was diverted to the nearest airport," Cebu Pacific said in a statement Friday night.

An emergency medical team met the passenger upon arrival at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, and rushed her to the nearest hospital, the airline said.

"CEB has also contacted the Philippine Embassy in India for immediate assistance of the passenger," it added.

Cebu Pacific did not identify the passenger.

Following the flight diversion, the CEB flight 5J 019 departed Kolkata at around 9:01 pm Philippine time on Friday and was expected to arrive in Manila at 1:20 am Saturday, May 6. – Rappler.com