MINDANAO TREMOR. Sidewalk vendors sift through the rubble of a collapsed old building in General Santos City following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit nearby Glan in Sarangani, some 55 kilometers from the city. Photo by Edwin Espejo
READY. President Rodrigo Duterte and spouse Honeylet Avanceña have a chat before welcoming regional leaders to the ASEAN Summit on April 29, 2017. Malacanang Photo
WAR IMPACT. A displaced Syrian girl plays with a toy in front of a damaged wall in the city of Azaz, situated on the border with Turkey, on April 30, 2017. Photo by Zein Al Rifai/AFP
DIPLOMACY BOAT. President Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian President Joko Widodo watch the Roll-on/Roll-off shipping vessel as it sails past Kudos Port in Sasa, Davao City, during the launch of the Davao-General Santos-Bitung RORO shipping service on April 30, 2017. Malacanang Photo
REUNION. Carmen Guitar waits to meet her family during the 'Opening the Door of Hope' event at the US-Mexico border fence gate in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico on April 30, 2017. Photo by Guillermo Arias/AFP
HIGHER YIELD. Victor Palocpoc of La Trinidad, Benguet, has been able to harvest more strawberries, thanks to the elevated plot technolog, where farmers increase their production by planting upwards. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
MAY DAY. Various groups and union workers led by Kilusang Mayo Uno commemorate Labor Day in Mendiola, Manila, on May 1, 2017. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
LABOR DAY PARADE. Carrying the US national flag, protesters march on May Day through downtown Los Angeles, California, on May 1, 2017. Photo by Frederic Brown/AFP
LABOR PROTEST. An activist wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a march during May Day celebrations in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on May 1, 2017. Photo by Orlando Sierra/AFP
MAN ON FIRE. A demonstrator catches fire during clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on May 3, 2017. Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP
HORSEPOWER. An officer of the mounted police placess a parking ticket on a car parked on the pavement on May 3, 2017 in Hanover, northern Germany. Photo by Jochen Lübke/AFP/DPA
ICBM TESTING. A streak of light trails off into the night sky as the US military test fires an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Los Angeles, California, early on May 3, 2017. Photo by Ringo Chiu/AFP
BAR RESULTS. Bar examinees and their families wait for their names to be flash on screen as the Supreme Court announces the results of the 2016 Bar Examination in Manila on May 3, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
ANIMAL VASECTOMY. A Chilean lion named Maucho greets one of his cubs in the Buin zoo, in Santiago, on May 4, 2017. A surgery to reverse the lion's vasectomy made it possible for him to breed again, after a pioneering medical procedure that could help the reproduction of endangered species. Photo by Martin Bernetti/AFP
HAZARDOUS CONFLICT. A mother sits with her child suffering from malnutrition at the stabilization unit of the Civil Hospital in Tonj, Sudan on May 5, 2017.
Children with the worst malnutrition symptoms are kept and treated in the hospital. AFP Photo
