BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Three female minors were rescued from a suspected cybersex den in Barangay Handuman here on Friday, May 5.

The victims were allegedly exploited by one of the minors' mothers and were told to pose nude for a foreign audience online.

Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky, officer-in-charge of Bacolod City Police Office, said that a man in the United States was recently arrested for engaging in cybersex activities.

American authorities also found videos and pictures of a minor, who was later located in this city, were stored in the computer of the suspect.

Wanky said cybercrime authorities in the US contacted their counterpart in the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame, who endorsed the case to the Women and Children's Protection Desk (WCPD).

The WCPD in Camp Crame then coordinated with its counterpart in Police Regional Office-7 in Central Visayas, which located one of the minors in this city.

Wanky said the joint entrapment operation also led to the arrest of one of the victims' mothers and two other women.

The 3 minors are now in the custody of the city's Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Charges for cybersex, child abuse, anti-trafficking in persons were filed against the suspects on Saturday, May 5. – Rappler.com